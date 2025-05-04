IPL 2025, KKR vs RR: Presenting Player of the Day
What's the story
Kolkata Knight Riders kept their IPL 2025 playoff hopes alive after edging past Rajasthan Royals by a run in Match 53 at Eden Gardens on Sunday.
KKR scored 206/4 in 20 overs. RR, who were 72/5, finished on 205/8.
Rinku Singh played a massive role for KKR. His late flourish helped KKR get past 200.
He was then excellent on the field.
Runs
Rinku scores 19* from 6 balls
KKR's Rinku provided the finishing touches. He slammed an unbeaten 19 from 6 balls. His knock had 1 four and 2 sixes. He struck at 316.67.
He shared 34* runs alongside Andre Russell, who remained unbeaten on 57.
Russell trusted Rinku and handed him the strike in the 20th over and the latter shone with his boundary-hitting skills.
Fielding
A solid effort on the field
RR were in the contest despite losing Shimron Hetmyer and Riyan Parag with the score being 173/7.
RR took the game to the final over and Rinku prevented a four off Archer by diving and stopping two runs.
He then kept calm and caused a run out with RR needing three runs off 1 ball. Earlier, he took a catch to dismiss Yashasvi Jaiswal.
Information
Rinku is our Player of the Day
Rinku is our Player of the Day pick. He saved those two runs on the boundary and then impacted a run out. It was sheer brilliance from the talented youngster. His batting prowess was also visible.