What's the story

Mustafizur Rahman did well for Delhi Capitals versus Punjab Kings in Match 66 of the IPL 2025 season at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur, on Saturday.

Mustafizur, who was signed by DC as a replacement for Jake Fraser-McGurk post the tournament's suspension earlier this month, impressed in the three games he played for the Capitals.

We decode his performance and stats.