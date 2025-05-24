Mustafizur Rahman claims 3/33 versus Punjab Kings: Key stats
What's the story
Mustafizur Rahman did well for Delhi Capitals versus Punjab Kings in Match 66 of the IPL 2025 season at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur, on Saturday.
Mustafizur, who was signed by DC as a replacement for Jake Fraser-McGurk post the tournament's suspension earlier this month, impressed in the three games he played for the Capitals.
We decode his performance and stats.
Bowling
A neat display from the Bangladesh pacer
Mustafizur bowled a brilliant 2nd over, conceding 5 runs and dismissing Priyansh Arya. A short ball angled in cramped up the batter as he derived a top edge.
His next over went for 14 runs with Prabhsimran Singh and Josh Inglis attacking.
Mustafizur bowled a solid 16th over, conceding 4 runs and dismissing Shashank Singh.
He clocked his 3rd dismissal in the 20th over.
Stats
Mustafizur races to 357 wickets in T20s
Playing his 60th IPL match, Mustafizur now owns 65 wickets at 28.44.
For DC, the left-arm pacer has raced to 13 wickets from 13 matches at 31.53. In IPL 2025, he played three matches and finished with 4 scalps at 21.75 (ER: 7.90).
Overall in the 20-over format, he has picked 357 scalps from 285 matches at 21.64 (ER: 7.50).