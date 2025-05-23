Angelo Mathews announces retirement from Test cricket: Details here
What's the story
One of Sri Lanka's finest batters, Angelo Mathews has announced his retirement from Test cricket.
The veteran bows out as SL's third-highest run-getter in the format with 8,167 runs.
The second and final Test against Australia at the Galle Cricket Stadium earlier this year turned out to be his final assignment in the format.
Here are further details.
Statement
Here's what Mathews said
"The past 17 years of playing cricket for Sri Lanka has been my highest honour and pride," Mathews wrote in his retirement post on 'X'.
"I have given everything to cricket and cricket has given me everything in return. Whilst I bid adieu to Test cricket, as discussed with selectors I will remain available for selection for the white ball format," the 37-year-old added.
Career
Breaking down Mathews's Test runs
Having played 118 Test matches, Mathews scored 8,167 runs from 210 innings. He recorded 16 tons besides 45 fifties.
Mathews scored a solitary double-hundred in Tests, 200* vs Zimbabwe.
As per ESPNcricinfo, in 66 home matches, Mathews accumulated 4,323 runs at 45.03.
In 46 away games, he hammered 3,257 runs at 41.22. He also owns 587 runs in six neutral venue matches at 73.37.
Information
3rd Sri Lankan batter with 8,000-plus Test runs
In December 2024, Mathews became just the 3rd Sri Lankan to complete 8,000 runs in Tests. He had joined the likes of Kumar Sangakkara (12,400 runs) and Mahela Jayawardene (11,814 runs). Overall, he became the 36th batter to achieve the milestone.
Unique records
Here are his unique records
Mathews's tally of 2,206 Test runs at the Galle International Stadium is the fourth-most by a batter at a single venue.
He once went 83 Test innings without a duck. This is the seventh-longest such streak in Tests.
While he scored 89 Test sixes, no other SL player boasts even 65 maximums in the format.
Information
Bowling and captaincy
With his medium-pace bowling, Mathews also claimed 33 Test wickets at 54.48 (4W: 1). Meanwhile, he led the Lankans to 13 wins across 34 Tests as captain (15 losses, six draws).
Twitter Post
A look at his post on 'X'
May 23, 2025