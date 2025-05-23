LSG were well placed at 91/1 in the aforementioned game when Pooran joined opener Marsh.

The duo operated brilliantly in the middle overs as Marsh dominated the 121-run stand en route to a stunning 117 off 64 balls.

It was his maiden IPL century. Pooran also played a fine knock, 56* off 27 balls.

Their efforts helped LSG post a challenging target for GT, who could only score 202/9 in reply.