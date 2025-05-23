Decoding the highest partnerships vs Gujarat Titans in IPL history
What's the story
Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) registered a thumping win over the Gujarat Titans (GT) in Match 64 of the Indian Premier League 2025.
At Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium, LSG posted a mammoth 235/2 thanks to Mitchell Marsh's explosive ton and Nicholas Pooran's unbeaten half-century.
The duo powered LSG with a formidable 121-run second-wicket stand.
Here we look at the highest partnerships against GT in IPL history.
#3
Marsh & Pooran - 121 in Ahmedabad, 2025
LSG were well placed at 91/1 in the aforementioned game when Pooran joined opener Marsh.
The duo operated brilliantly in the middle overs as Marsh dominated the 121-run stand en route to a stunning 117 off 64 balls.
It was his maiden IPL century. Pooran also played a fine knock, 56* off 27 balls.
Their efforts helped LSG post a challenging target for GT, who could only score 202/9 in reply.
#2
Samson & Parag - 130 in Jaipur, 2024
Albeit in a losing cause, Rajasthan Royals batters Sanju Samson and Riyan Parag smashed fighting fifties against GT in the IPL 2024 game in Jaipur.
RR were reeling at 45/2 when Samson joined Parag. The duo stitched a brilliant 130-run stand for the third wicket.
While skipper Samson faced 38 balls for his 68*-run effort, Parag made 76 off 46 balls as RR posted 196/3 while batting first.
#1
Kohli & Jacks - 166* in Ahmedabad, 2024
Virat Kohli and centurion Will Jacks starred with the bat as Royal Challengers Bengaluru chased down 201 in just 16 overs against GT in Ahmedabad last year.
The duo added 166 runs for the second wicket and returned unbeaten.
While Kohli made an unbeaten 70 off 44 balls, Jacks made 100* off 41 balls as RCB won by nine wickets.
#1
Jaiswal & Suryavanshi - 166 in Jaipur, 2025
Openers Yashasvi Jaiswal and Vaibhav Suryavanshi helped RR chase down the 210-run target against GT in Jaipur earlier in the season.
The duo stitched an impressive 166-run opening partnership.
14-year-old Suryavanshi became the youngest-ever centurion in T20 cricket as he made 101 runs off just 38 balls.
Jaiswal returned unbeaten on 70 off just 40 balls.
As RR (212/2) prevailed in just 15.5 overs, they recorded the fastest successful 200-plus chase in IPL history.