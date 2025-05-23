Presenting the highest 2nd-wicket partnerships for LSG in IPL
What's the story
In a thrilling encounter at the Narendra Modi Stadium, the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) triumphed over the Gujarat Titans (GT) in Match 64 of IPL 2025.
The LSG set an imposing total of 235/2, thanks to Mitchell Marsh's explosive hundred and Nicholas Pooran's unbeaten half-century.
The duo added 121 runs for the second wicket as the GT bowlers were taken to the cleaners.
Here we decode the highest second-wicket partnerships for LSG in IPL.
#1
Marsh & Pooran - 121 runs vs GT, 2025
LSG were well placed at 91/1 in the aforementioned game when Pooran arrived.
The well-set Marsh opened up his arms in the middle overs and scored runs for fun.
He dominated the 121-run partnership with Pooran en route to his maiden IPL hundred.
While Marsh was dismissed for a record-breaking 117 from 64 balls, Pooran ended up scoring 56* from 27 balls.
Their brilliance powered LSG to a daunting score. GT could only manage 202/9 in response.
#2
Marsh & Pooran - 116 runs vs SRH, 2025
Pooran and Marsh also gave a hard time to hosts Sunrisers Hyderabad earlier in the season.
Chasing 191 in Hyderabad, LSG lost Aiden Markram (1) early on.
However, Pooran arrived at number three and it was one-way traffic thereafter.
While Pooran tormented SRH bowlers with a brilliant 70 off 26 balls, Marsh (52 off 31) supported him well.
The duo added 116 runs as LSG (193/5) prevailed in just 16.1 overs.
#3
Hooda & Rahul - 95 runs vs DC, 2022
LSG's only other 90-plus stand for the second wicket belongs to KL Rahul and Deepak Hooda.
Their brilliance helped the Super Giants beat Delhi Capitals in the IPL 2022 match at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium.
The team was decently placed at 42/1 when Rahul joined Hooda. The duo added 95 runs thereafter as LSG posted 195/3 in 20 overs.
While captain Rahul smashed a 51-ball 77, Hooda's 52 saw him face 34 balls. DC were restricted to 189/7 in response.