What's the story

In a thrilling encounter at the Narendra Modi Stadium, the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) triumphed over the Gujarat Titans (GT) in Match 64 of IPL 2025.

The LSG set an imposing total of 235/2, thanks to Mitchell Marsh's explosive hundred and Nicholas Pooran's unbeaten half-century.

The duo added 121 runs for the second wicket as the GT bowlers were taken to the cleaners.

Here we decode the highest second-wicket partnerships for LSG in IPL.