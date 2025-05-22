IPL 2025, RCB vs SRH: Key player match-ups
What's the story
The 65th match of IPL 2025 will witness Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Sunrisers Hyderabad clash at the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow.
The match was shifted out of the M Chinnaswamy Stadium owing to rain threat.
While SRH are already out of the playoff race, a win would bolster RCB's chances of a top-two finish.
Here are the key match-ups to watch out for.
#1
Virat Kohli vs Pat Cummins
Virat Kohli has been incredible form in IPL 2025. He has racked up 505 runs at an average of 63.12. His strike rate is also impressive (143.46).
On the other hand, Pat Cummins has been SRH's match-winner.
As per ESPNcricinfo, he has dismissed Kohli once in 10 T20 innings. The latter has a strike rate of 134.69 in this battle.
#2
Virat Kohli vs Harshal Patel
SRH could also use their wicket-taker Harshal Patel early on to difuse the Kohli threat. The former's variations could help SRH make early inroads.
According to ESPNcricinfo, Kohli has fallen to the right-arm pacer twice across five T20 innings.
However, the RCB batter has also smacked Harshal for 72 runs off just 42 balls.
The two have played together for the Royal Challengers.
#3
Abhishek Sharma vs Yash Dayal
Star opener Abhishek Sharma is the leading run-scorer for SRH in IPL 2025. He has slammed 373 runs at a strike rate of 192.26, including a ton.
Meanwhile, left-arm seamer Yash Dayal is crucial to RCB's bowling attack.
He has dismissed Abhishek twice in five T20 innings. However, the SRH batter strikes at a staggering 147.82 in this match-up.