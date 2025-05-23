PBKS co-owner Preity Zinta files case against directors
What's the story
Preity Zinta, co-owner of IPL franchise Punjab Kings (PBKS), has filed a lawsuit against her fellow directors Mohit Burman and Ness Wadia, as per Times of India.
The suit was filed in a Chandigarh court and seeks to challenge the validity of an Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) conducted on April 21.
Zinta claims that the EGM did not follow the required protocols under the Companies Act, 2013, and other secretarial rules.
Allegations
Zinta claims her objections were ignored
Zinta, who is also a director at KPH Dream Cricket Private Limited (the parent company of PBKS), argues that she raised her objections to the EGM through an email on April 10.
However, she claims that these objections were ignored and the meeting went ahead with Burman's support.
Despite attending the EGM along with fellow director Karan Paul, Zinta has asked the court to quash it.
Director dispute
Zinta's concerns center around new director's appointment
One of the major concerns raised by Zinta in her lawsuit is the appointment of Muneesh Khanna as a director in this EGM—an action which both she and Paul opposed.
In her legal filing, Zinta has sought an order to bar Khanna from acting in his capacity as a director.
She also requested that any decisions taken during this disputed meeting not be enforced by the company.
Meeting restrictions
Zinta requests court intervention for future meetings
Along with challenging the validity of the EGM, Zinta has also asked the court to restrain KPH Dream Cricket Private Limited from conducting any further board or general meetings without her and Paul being present.
She also wants Khanna to be kept out until this legal matter is settled.
Despite the ongoing legal battle, Zinta continues to cheer for PBKS in IPL 2025 season where they have already qualified for playoffs under captain Shreyas Iyer's leadership.