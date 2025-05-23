What's the story

Preity Zinta, co-owner of IPL franchise Punjab Kings (PBKS), has filed a lawsuit against her fellow directors Mohit Burman and Ness Wadia, as per Times of India.

The suit was filed in a Chandigarh court and seeks to challenge the validity of an Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) conducted on April 21.

Zinta claims that the EGM did not follow the required protocols under the Companies Act, 2013, and other secretarial rules.