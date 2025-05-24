What's the story

Punjab Kings skipper Shreyas Iyer played a key role in helping his side score 206/8 versus Delhi Capitals in Match 66 of the IPL 2025 season at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur.

Iyer walked in when PBKS were 55/2 in the 6th over. He ended up with 53 from just 34 balls, striking at 155.88. He hit 5 fours and 2 sixes. Here's more.