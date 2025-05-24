Shreyas Iyer registers his 26th half-century in IPL: Key stats
What's the story
Punjab Kings skipper Shreyas Iyer played a key role in helping his side score 206/8 versus Delhi Capitals in Match 66 of the IPL 2025 season at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur.
Iyer walked in when PBKS were 55/2 in the 6th over. He ended up with 53 from just 34 balls, striking at 155.88. He hit 5 fours and 2 sixes. Here's more.
Knock
Another vital knock from Iyer's blade
Iyer played a captain's knock and kept PBKS' scorecard ticking. He was part of several mini partnerships which helped PBKS despite DC taking wickets at key junctures.
Iyer was dismissed in the 18th over by left-arm spinner Kuldeep Yadav. He was caught at deep backward square by Mohit Sharma. A gentle pull ended his stay.
Runs
5th fifty of the season for Iyer
Iyer's 53 takes him to 3,615 runs from 129 matches at 33.78. He slammed his 26th IPL fifty. He has raced to 308 fours and 142 maximums.
In the ongoing season, he has scored 488 runs from 13 matches at 48.80. He registered his fifth fifty of the season.
As per ESPNcricinfo, in T20s, Iyer now owns 6,462 runs (100s: 3, 50s: 42).
Do you know?
Kuldeep dismisses Iyer for the 3rd time in IPL
Kuldeep has now dismissed Iyer for the third time in IPL history. Across 8 innings, Iyer owns 82 runs off 53 balls, striking at 154-plus. He carries an average of 27.33.