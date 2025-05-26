IPL 2025: Priyansh-Inglis stand helps PBKS thrash MI in Jaipur
What's the story
Punjab Kings secured a top-two finish in IPL 2025 by beating Mumbai Indians at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur.
The Shreyas Iyer-led side successfully chased down 185, with Priyansh Arya and Josh Inglis adding a 109-run stand.
While Priyansh continued his rich vein of form, Inglis added the finishing touch.
As mentioned, PBKS are set to feature in Qualifier 1.
Here are the stats.
Partnership
Priyansh and Inglis's match-winning partnership
Priyansh and Inglis launched a counter-attack after Prabhsimran Singh's early dismissal.
They gave Jasprit Bumrah his due respect but took every other bowler in remand. From 34/1, the duo took PBKS past 140.
Although Priyansh (62 off 35 balls) fell, it was too late for MI. He slammed 9 fours and 2 sixes.
Inglis departed for a 42-ball 72 (9 fours and 3 sixes).
Priyansh
Third 50-plus score for Priyansh
Priyansh continued his rich vein of form in IPL 2025.
Playing his maiden IPL season, the uncapped Indian opener has raced to 424 runs from 14 games at an average of 30.28.
In Jaipur, he slammed his third 50-plus score in the tournament (1 century).
Priyansh has massively contributed to PBKS's success this season. He has been striking at 183.54.
Inglis
Career-best IPL score for Inglis
Inglis, who is also featuring in his maiden IPL season, proved his mettle at a crucial juncture.
The Australian batter continued with his attacking approach in front of a star-studded bowling attack.
This resulted in Inglis's career-best score in the IPL (73).
In eight games, the Aussie batter has slammed 197 runs at a remarkable strike rate of 164.16.
Information
Inglis gets past 3,500 T20 runs
As per ESPNcricinfo, Inglis also raced past 3,500 runs in T20 cricket. He has racked up 3,567 runs from 147 matches at an average of 30.48. The Aussie batter has been striking at over 148 in the format.