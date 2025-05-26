Priyansh and Inglis launched a counter-attack after Prabhsimran Singh's early dismissal.

They gave Jasprit Bumrah his due respect but took every other bowler in remand. From 34/1, the duo took PBKS past 140.

Although Priyansh (62 off 35 balls) fell, it was too late for MI. He slammed 9 fours and 2 sixes.

Inglis departed for a 42-ball 72 (9 fours and 3 sixes).