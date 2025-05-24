What's the story

Punjab Kings (PBKS) were beaten by Delhi Capitals (DC) in Match 66 of the IPL 2025 season in Jaipur on Saturday.

The side posted a mammoth 206 runs for the loss of eight wickets.

Shreyas Iyer was the star performer with the bat, scoring a stunning 53 runs off just 34 balls.

He was well supported by Marcus Stoinis who contributed with an unbeaten 44 runs off just 16 deliveries.

However, DC chased down PBKS' score with contributions from the batting unit. DC scored 208/4.