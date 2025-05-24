IPL 2025, Delhi Capitals stun Punjab Kings in Jaipur: Stats
What's the story
Punjab Kings (PBKS) were beaten by Delhi Capitals (DC) in Match 66 of the IPL 2025 season in Jaipur on Saturday.
The side posted a mammoth 206 runs for the loss of eight wickets.
Shreyas Iyer was the star performer with the bat, scoring a stunning 53 runs off just 34 balls.
He was well supported by Marcus Stoinis who contributed with an unbeaten 44 runs off just 16 deliveries.
However, DC chased down PBKS' score with contributions from the batting unit. DC scored 208/4.
Standout performance
Mustafizur shines for DC despite PBKS's strong innings
Despite PBKS's strong batting display, Mustafizur Rahman stood out.
He claimed three wickets in his spell, ending with impressive figures of three for 33.
Mustafizur bowled a brilliant 2nd over, conceding 5 runs and dismissing Priyansh Arya.
A short ball angled in cramped up the batter as he derived a top edge. His next over went for 14 runs with Prabhsimran Singh and Josh Inglis attacking.
Mustafizur bowled a solid 16th over, conceding 4 runs and dismissing Shashank Singh. He clocked his 3rd dismissal in the 20th over.
Numbers
Mustafizur races to 357 wickets in T20s
Playing his 60th IPL match, Mustafizur now owns 65 wickets at 28.44. For DC, the left-arm pacer has raced to 13 wickets from 13 matches at 31.53.
In IPL 2025, he played three matches and finished with 4 scalps at 21.75 (ER: 7.90).
Overall in the 20-over format, he has picked 357 scalps from 285 matches at 21.64 (ER: 7.50).
Late surge
Shreyas and Stoinis lead PBKS's late innings charge
PBKS went all guns blazing throughout their innings and it paid off in the end.
They added 60 runs for two wickets after the powerplay and another 80 runs for three wickets in the next 10 overs.
The last four overs witnessed a massive contribution of 70 runs from PBKS, courtesy Iyer and Stoinis's explosive batting.
Despite losing two wickets in quick succession, Shreyas and Stoinis spearheaded a late innings charge for PBKS.
They targeted DC's spinners Vipraj Nigam and Kuldeep Yadav, scoring 47 runs off them.
The duo took Mukesh Kumar to the cleaners.
Final flourish
Stoinis's fireworks propel PBKS past 200
Stoinis was instrumental in PBKS's innings, taking the team to 32 more runs off the last two overs.
He smashed Mohit Sharma for two sixes and two fours in the 19th over.
Stoinis walked in when PBKS were 144/5 in 15.4 overs. He was on song from the beginning and ended up scoring an unbeaten 44 from just 16 balls. He struck at 275. Besides his 4 sixes, he smoked three fours.
100
Stoinis surpasses 100 sixes in IPL
Stoinis completed 100 sixes in the IPL. The Aussie all-rounder touched the 100-six mark with first maximum of the match. Stoinis ended up slamming 4 sixes in the contest.
As of now, Stoinis owns 1,992 runs from 105 matches (96 innings) at a strike rate of 144-plus. He also averages 28-plus.
His tally includes 10 fifty-plus scores, including a hundred. With his 4 sixes in the match, he has raced to 103 maximums.
Overall in T20s, Stoinis has bagged 6,554 runs at 30.06, as per ESPNcricinfo. Notably, he has raced to 289 maximums. He also owns 541 fours.
Iyer
Shreyas Iyer registers his 26th half-century in IPL
Iyer walked in when PBKS were 55/2 in the 6th over. He ended up with 53 from just 34 balls, striking at 155.88. He hit 5 fours and 2 sixes.
Iyer's 53 saw him get to 3,615 runs from 129 matches at 33.78. He slammed his 26th IPL fifty.
In the ongoing season, he has scored 488 runs from 13 matches at 48.80. He registered his fifth fifty of the season.
As per ESPNcricinfo, in T20s, Iyer now owns 6,462 runs (100s: 3, 50s: 42).
Do you know?
Kuldeep dismisses Iyer for the 3rd time in IPL
Kuldeep has now dismissed Iyer for the third time in IPL history. Across 8 innings, Iyer owns 82 runs off 53 balls, striking at 154-plus. He carries an average of 27.33. Meanwhile, Kuldeep finished his IPL 2025 campaign with 15 wickets at 24.06.
Chase
DC get the job done in style
Every DC batter made useful contributions. KL Rahul and Faf du Plessis added 55 runs to set the base.
Rahul perished for a brisk 21-ball 35 before du Plessis departed (23), leaving DC at 65/2.
Karun Nair and Sediquallh Atal formed a 28-run stand with the latter perishing for 22.
Nair, who scored a vital 27-ball 44, was part of a 62-run effort alongside Sameer Rizvi (58*).
Tristan Stubbs hammered an unbeaten 18 from 14 balls late on.
Rahul
539 runs for Rahul in IPL 2025
Rahul ended the season with 539 runs from 13 matches at 53.90 with the help of three fifties and a ton. He struck above 144.
Rahul, who was snapped up by DC in the IPL 2025 mega auction, has raced to 5,222 runs in the tourney at 46.21. He has surpassed 450 fours (452).
For the 7th different season, Rahul scored 500-plus runs in the IPL.
Information
Nair celebrates India recall with vital knock
Nair, who has been recalled to the Indian Test team for the England tour after more than 8 years, signed off in style. His 44-run knock had 5 fours and 2 sixes.
Information
Maiden IPL fifty for Rizvi
Promising uncapped star Rizvi scored a solid 25-ball 58*. He smashed three fours and 5 sixes and struck above 200. In 13 IPL games (9 innings), he owns 172 runs. He smashed his maiden fifty. Last season, he scored 51 runs for Chennai Super Kings from 8 matches (5 innings).
Do you know?
PBKS fail to go atop; DC finish 5th
PBKS failed to go top of the IPL 2025 standings and remain 2nd. After 13 games, they own 17 points. Iyer's men suffered their 4th defeat of the campaign. PBKS' final game will be against Mumbai Indians in the league stage. DC will finish 5th in IPL 2025, signing off with 15 points.
Records
Notable records made as DC beat PBKS
As per Cricbuzz, for the third time, a 200-plus target was chased down in Jaipur.
215 - SRH vs RR, 2023
210 - RR vs GT, 2025
207 - DC vs PBKS, 2025*
DC pulled off their highest successful chase versus PBKS in IPL history and a third-highest overall.
210 vs LSG, Visakhapatnam, 2025
209 vs GL, Delhi, 2017
207 vs PBKS, Jaipur, 2025