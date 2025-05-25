IPL 2025, DC beat PBKS: Presenting Player of the Day
What's the story
Delhi Capitals (DC) registered a stunning six-wicket win against Punjab Kings (PBKS) in Jaipur, successfully chasing a target of 207 runs (208/4).
The win helped DC finish their IPL season on a high and dented PBKS's hopes of finishing in the top-two.
The match witnessed young gun Sameer Rizvi score his maiden IPL fifty. He played a solid hand to help DC get past the line.
Notably, every other DC batter made useful contributions.
Match highlights
Rizvi's aggressive batting propels DC to victory
With 91 runs required off the last 46 balls, Rizvi showed his aggressive batting against PBKS's bowling attack.
He hit a top-edged four off Azmatullah Omarzai and scooped a short ball for four after spotting an opportunity.
Rizvi continued his onslaught hitting a six off Marco Jansen and a massive six over midwicket off Harpreet Brar.
His innings comprised five sixes and three fours. He was part of a 62-run stand alongside Karun Nair, who made 44. Rizvi also shared a pivotal 58*-run stand with Tristan Stubbs.
Information
Maiden IPL fifty for Rizvi
Promising uncapped star Rizvi scored a solid 25-ball 58*. He owned a strike rate of 232. In 13 IPL games (9 innings), he owns 172 runs. He smashed his maiden fifty. Last season, he scored 51 runs for Chennai Super Kings from 8 matches (5 innings).
Information
Our Player of the Day
DC were 93/3 when Rizvi came to bat. He made sure to bat until the end and form a solid stand alongside Nair. Nair was dismissed in the 16th over. Stubbs walked in and alongside Rizvi, helped DC win.