May 25, 202512:30 am

What's the story

Delhi Capitals (DC) registered a stunning six-wicket win against Punjab Kings (PBKS) in Jaipur, successfully chasing a target of 207 runs (208/4).

The win helped DC finish their IPL season on a high and dented PBKS's hopes of finishing in the top-two.

The match witnessed young gun Sameer Rizvi score his maiden IPL fifty. He played a solid hand to help DC get past the line.

Notably, every other DC batter made useful contributions.