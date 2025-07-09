Excess inventory drives smartphone price cuts in India

As India gears up for a busy sales season with Prime Day, Raksha Bandhan, and Independence Day festivities, smartphone brands are offering massive discounts. The move is aimed at clearing excess inventory ahead of the major festive season later this year. According to Counterpoint Research, inventory levels in the domestic smartphone market are much higher than last year due to demand slowdown and continuous portfolio refreshes by brands.

Market dynamics Inventory buildup started in Q4 2023 Tarun Pathak, Research Director at Counterpoint, said that the Indian smartphone market has a higher level of inventory compared to last year. He noted that this buildup started in Q4 2024 after the festive season when sales dropped sharply post-Diwali. Smartphone brands have been focusing on liquidation in H1 2025, resulting in a projected 3% YoY decline in supply while retail sales are expected to grow by the same percentage.

Sales growth Retail sales are expected to grow by 3% YoY Despite the projected decline in supply, retail sales are expected to grow by 3% YoY. This is mainly due to the upcoming festive season and major sales events like Amazon's Prime Day. Brands are likely to offer heavy discounts and promotions during these events to clear their stock before Diwali. Counterpoint's research indicates that Vivo, Samsung, Apple, and Motorola have leaner inventory levels while OnePlus, Xiaomi, iQoo, Realme, OPPO, and Nothing hold more stock.