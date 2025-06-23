Apple's all-screen iPhone could debut in 2027
What's the story
Apple is said to be working on an all-screen iPhone design, which could be completed in a few years from now. In his latest Power On newsletter, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman revealed that Apple plans to reduce the size of the Dynamic Island on next year's iPhone models, the iPhone 18 series. A year later, a redesigned 20th-anniversary model is expected to debut with an all-screen design.
Design evolution
It will have no cutouts
Gurman has previously said that the 20th-anniversary iPhone will sport curved glass edges, ultra-thin bezels, and a true edge-to-edge display with no cutout. This would be Apple's first successful implementation of a truly seamless all-screen design. Last month, The Information suggested that next year's iPhone 18 Pro models could feature under-screen Face ID technology and a small hole in the top-left corner of the screen for the front camera. This contradicts what Gurman is saying now.
Design progression
Apple continues to tweak smartphone design over time
Apple's shift toward an all-screen design has been gradual. However, it continues to refine its smartphone designs over time. The company first ditched Touch ID and thick bezels for Face ID and a notch with the iPhone X in 2017. Then, in 2022, the iPhone 14 Pro introduced Dynamic Island instead of a notch.