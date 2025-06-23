Apple's all-screen iPhone could debut in 2027

Design evolution

It will have no cutouts

Gurman has previously said that the 20th-anniversary iPhone will sport curved glass edges, ultra-thin bezels, and a true edge-to-edge display with no cutout. This would be Apple's first successful implementation of a truly seamless all-screen design. Last month, The Information suggested that next year's iPhone 18 Pro models could feature under-screen Face ID technology and a small hole in the top-left corner of the screen for the front camera. This contradicts what Gurman is saying now.