Perplexity's AI browser now available for Windows users

The Comet browser is designed with a range of AI features, including the ability to answer questions, check shopping carts for discounts, and search for unanswered emails. A unique "Try on" feature even lets users upload their photo and see how they'd look in different outfits. While there is no official launch date yet, Srinivas hinted at a possible Android version in the works as well.

User privacy

Controversy over data collection practices

The Comet browser has sparked some controversy. In a podcast interview, Srinivas had said that Perplexity would use Comet "to get data even outside the app to better understand you." However, he later clarified on X that his comment was taken out of context. He said that "every user will be given the option to not be part of the personalization" when it comes to targeted ads.