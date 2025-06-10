WWDC 2025: Apple brings ChatGPT to Xcode for coding assistance
What's the story
Apple has announced the integration of OpenAI's ChatGPT into its app development suite, Xcode.
The new feature, introduced at the WWDC 2025 conference, aims to assist developers with coding tasks and documentation generation.
Along with this integration, Apple also unveiled a new Foundation Models framework that allows developers to access the company's AI models directly on their devices.
Enhanced features
Programming suggestions in real-time
The latest version of Xcode, dubbed Xcode 26, now comes with the ability for developers to integrate AI models from other providers using API keys.
This feature enables them to get AI-powered programming suggestions directly in their coding experience.
"Developers can connect [AI] models directly into their coding experience to write code, tests, and documentation; iterate on a design; fix errors; and more," Apple said in a blog post about the new version of Xcode.
Previous attempt
AI-powered coding assistant for Xcode
Last year, Apple showcased Swift Assist, an AI-powered coding assistant for Xcode. However, it was not made widely available to developers.
The new integration of ChatGPT into Xcode is seen as a major step forward in enhancing the app development process by providing real-time assistance and suggestions to developers while they code.
Framework launch
Foundation Models framework for accessing Apple's AI models
Along with the ChatGPT integration, Apple also launched the Foundation Models framework.
This new tool allows developers to access Apple's AI models running on their devices with just three lines of code.
The company also said that local models can be run on Apple Silicon-powered devices, further enhancing the potential for AI integration in app development.