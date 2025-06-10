Apple's TV interface gets a visual overhaul with tvOS 26
What's the story
Apple has announced the next iteration of its operating system for Apple TV hardware, tvOS 26.
The new update comes with a major visual overhaul, dubbed "Liquid Glass."
The design uses real-time rendering to refract surrounding colors into other UI elements.
This way, it keeps the content at the center of attention and gives a fresh look to icons on the home screen.
User interface
New design to enhance the overall user experience
The Liquid Glass design also brings depth and specular highlights to the new icons on the home screen.
The TV app uses this innovative design to present new poster art, making the overall user experience more visually appealing.
The update is part of Apple's broader strategy to unify user experiences across its various operating systems.
New features
Karaoke mode and easier profile switching
Along with the new design, tvOS 26 also introduces a karaoke mode called "Sing with Apple Music."
This feature lets you use your iPhone as a microphone while song lyrics appear on the TV. You can even queue up songs from your iPhone.
The update also makes profile switching easier by automatically displaying profiles when the device wakes up, giving quick access to personalized recommendations and watchlists.
Additional updates
New screensavers and multi-platform games app
The tvOS 26 update also adds new screensavers for Apple TV 4K.
It will also support a new multi-platform Games app that aggregates Apple Arcade games and titles downloaded from the App Store.
The app will give users a unified platform to launch games, view editorial content, leaderboards, and in-game achievements.