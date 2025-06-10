Apple adds camera control and studio audio recording to AirPods
What's the story
Apple has announced two new features for its AirPods lineup: "Camera Remote" and "Studio-Quality Audio Recording."
The updates were revealed at the company's Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) 2025.
The new capabilities are expected to enhance user experience by allowing better control over iPhone/iPad cameras and improving audio quality during calls, recordings.
Feature details
'Camera Remote' feature for content creators
The Camera Remote feature lets you control your iPhone's or iPad's camera by pressing and holding the stem of your AirPods 4 or AirPods Pro 2.
The capability works with both the official Camera app and third-party apps that use device cameras.
You can choose to start either a photo or a video, making it especially useful for content creators on platforms like Instagram.
Enhanced audio
'Studio-Quality Audio Recording' improves sound quality during calls, recordings
The new Studio-Quality Audio Recording feature will let you record content with improved sound quality, even in noisy environments.
It combines the power of an H2 chip, beamforming microphones, and computational audio to deliver better, more natural audio during iPhone or FaceTime calls and other voice apps.
The update is expected to bring "more natural vocal texture and clarity" across various apps, including Voice Memos.
Information
Sleep detection and CarPlay switching
Apple has added a new feature to AirPods that detects when you fall asleep and automatically pauses playback across apps. Additionally, AirPods will now switch seamlessly between your earbuds and car speakers when using CarPlay.
Cross-device compatibility
Features will roll out with iOS 26
The new features will be available on iPhone, iPad, and Mac. They are set to debut in the upcoming iOS 26, iPadOS 26, and macOS Tahoe 26 releases later this year.
The updates will also work with various applications such as Voice Memos, dictation in Messages, and video conferencing apps like Webex.