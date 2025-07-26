'Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon' renewed for 4th and final season

AMC has officially renewed The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon for a fourth and final season. The announcement was made during the show's Hall H panel at San Diego Comic-Con , where the lead actors, Norman Reedus and Melissa McBride, were in attendance. Showrunner David Zabel revealed that production for this last installment will commence in Spain later this month.

Production details Season 4 will be shot around Madrid The last season of The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon will be shot around Madrid, with filming locations including Bilbao, Galicia, Andalucía, Toledo, and the Segovia region. Deadline quoted Zabel saying, "It will be a super-sized season. We will make eight episodes...and it will really allow us to complete the story of Daryl and Carol in Spain."

Actor insights Reedus, McBride promise fans an exciting journey ahead Reedus said, "The way it ends is a very specific way. David's done a great job of outlining these two characters and their stories and where they go. And it's bittersweet in a lot of ways." McBride added, "It has been the thrill of a lifetime to shoot this part of Daryl and Carol's adventure together in Europe... There is still so much story left to tell and so much for the fans to look forward to."