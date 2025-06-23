'The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon': Teaser reveals S03 premiere date
What's the story
The teaser of The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon season 3 is out, and it reveals that the series will premiere on September 7. The series is led by Norman Reedus as Daryl Dixon, who was also part of the original Walking Dead franchise. It traces his mysterious journey in France, as he travels across a fractured country filled with unfamiliar faces that can alter his life. In India, the spin-off is available to stream on Amazon Prime Video.
Twitter Post
'The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon' teaser gives glimpse of S03
The road home is brutal and the fight to survive is far from over. #DarylDixon Season 3 premieres September 7 exclusively on AMC & AMC+. pic.twitter.com/NH6YPD0V09— The Walking Dead (@WalkingDead_AMC) June 23, 2025
New season
Season 3 plot details, new cast members
The third season will continue Daryl and Carol's journey in a foreign land as they hope to return home. Their journey leads them through mysterious and dangerous places, shaped by the Walker apocalypse. Season 3 will also introduce three new series regulars: Eduardo Noriega, Alexandra Masangkay, and Oscar Jaenada. The supporting cast includes Candela Saitta, Hugo Arbues, Greta Fernandez, Hada Nieto, Gonzalo Bouza, Yassmine Othman, Cuco Usin and Stephen Merchant.
Recap
Recap of the second season
The second season, titled The Book of Carol, centered on Carol Peletier (Melissa McBride) and Daryl as they dealt with their pasts. While Carol searched for her missing friend, Daryl grappled with his decision to stay in France. As tensions within the Nest escalated and Genet's movement gained momentum, Pouvoir was pushed closer to war with the Union of Hope.
Production details
'The Walking Dead' franchise
The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon season 3 will be executive produced by creator David Zabel, Scott M. Gimple, Angela Kang, Greg Nicotero, Jason Richman, Dan Percival and Steve Squillante. The series continues to be a part of the popular The Walking Dead franchise, which includes other spinoffs such as The Walking Dead: Dead City and Fear the Walking Dead.