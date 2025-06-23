'The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon': Teaser reveals S03 premiere date

By Apoorva Rastogi 11:39 am Jun 23, 202511:39 am

What's the story

The teaser of The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon season 3 is out, and it reveals that the series will premiere on September 7. The series is led by Norman Reedus as Daryl Dixon, who was also part of the original Walking Dead franchise. It traces his mysterious journey in France﻿, as he travels across a fractured country filled with unfamiliar faces that can alter his life. In India, the spin-off is available to stream on Amazon Prime Video.