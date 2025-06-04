When will Ben Affleck's 'The Accountant 2' debut on OTT
What's the story
The Accountant 2, the sequel to the 2016 action-thriller of the same name, is going to premiere on Amazon Prime Video on Thursday.
The film features Ben Affleck reprising his role as Christian Wolff, a talented accountant who gets embroiled in a dangerous mission involving an old acquaintance.
Its OTT premiere date was announced recently.
Film synopsis
Plot of 'Accountant 2'
The sequel continues the story of Wolff, a highly skilled CPA with autism who is secretly living a double life as a forensic accountant for criminal organizations.
After an old acquaintance is murdered, leaving behind a note to "find the accountant," Wolff gets drawn into a deadly conspiracy.
He decides to ask for help from his estranged brother, Jon Bernthal's Brax, and US Treasury Deputy Director Marybeth Medina, played by Cynthia Addai-Robinson.
Behind the scenes
A look at the film's crew and cast
Gavin O'Connor directed The Accountant 2, with Affleck, Mark Williams, and Lynette Howell Taylor serving as producers. The screenplay was written by Bill Dubuque.
In addition to Affleck, Bernthal, and Robinson, the film features Daniella Pineda, Allison Robertson, and J.K. Simmons in key roles.
Artists Equity—a production company owned by Affleck and Matt Damon—produced the film after acquiring sequel rights from Warner Bros.