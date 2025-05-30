'The Traitors': Apoorva, Raj, Maheep, more join ultimate 'dhokha' game
What's the story
The wait is finally over! The trailer for The Traitors is out, and it's time to meet the 20 celebrities ready to fight lies and betrayal.
Streaming on Prime Video, the show is hosted by Karan Johar. It will premiere on June 12 with new episodes airing every Thursday at 8:00pm (IST).
This show is an Indian version of the globally hit format. So, who's in? Let's take a look at the players entering this game of trust and betrayal.
Contestants
Celebrities to compete in 'The Traitors'
From popular actors to influencers, the cast is star-studded.
It includes Anshula Kapoor, Apoorva Mukhija, Ashish Vidyarthi, Elnaaz Nourouzi, Harsh Gujral, Jannat Zubair, Janvi Gaur, Jasmine Bhasin, Karan Kundrra, Lakshmi Manchu, Maheep Kapoor, Mukesh Chhabra, Nikita Luther, Purav Jha, Raftaar, Raj Kundra, Sahil Salathia, Sudhanshu Pandey, Sufi Motiwala, and Uorfi Javed.
With so many strong personalities locked in a battle of lies and truth, this isn't just a game—it's a psychological war like no other.
Take a look at the trailer
Show format
'The Traitors' promises a thrilling mix of strategy and deception
In The Traitors, the 20 contestants will enter the royal Suryagarh Palace in Rajasthan with one goal: to win the title and a huge cash prize.
As the host, Johar isn't just watching—he's playing god. He will secretly choose the traitors from the group, setting the stage for jaw-dropping drama.
The innocents must identify and eliminate these traitors before it's too late.
The trailer hints at intense drama, secret plotting, shocking accusations, and emotional breakdowns.