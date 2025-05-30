What's the story

The wait is finally over! The trailer for The Traitors is out, and it's time to meet the 20 celebrities ready to fight lies and betrayal.

Streaming on Prime Video, the show is hosted by Karan Johar. It will premiere on June 12 with new episodes airing every Thursday at 8:00pm (IST).

This show is an Indian version of the globally hit format. So, who's in? Let's take a look at the players entering this game of trust and betrayal.