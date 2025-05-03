Panchayat has been praised for its unique storytelling that captures the charm of village life.

The upcoming season, on Amazon Prime Video, will follow the same theme, focusing on elections in Phulera and the rivalry between Pradhan ji (Yadav) and Bhushan (Kumar).

Moreover, Rinki (Sanvikaa) and Abhishek's (Kumar) love story is expected to develop further this season.

The series is created by Deepak Kumar Mishra and Chandan Kumar, with writing by the latter and direction by Mishra and Akshat Vijaywargiya.