Phulera prepares for intense election rivalry in 'Panchayat' S04 teaser
What's the story
The much-loved series, Panchayat, is returning for its fourth season on July 2.
The teaser for the new season was released at the inaugural World Audio Visual Entertainment Summit (WAVES) 2025, Mumbai, on Saturday.
The series is created by The Viral Fever and stars Jitendra Kumar, Neena Gupta, Raghubir Yadav, Faisal Malik, Chandan Roy, Sanvikaa, Durgesh Kumar, Sunita Rajwar, and Pankaj Jha.
Series details
'Panchayat' Season 4: A continuation of village life charm
Panchayat has been praised for its unique storytelling that captures the charm of village life.
The upcoming season, on Amazon Prime Video, will follow the same theme, focusing on elections in Phulera and the rivalry between Pradhan ji (Yadav) and Bhushan (Kumar).
Moreover, Rinki (Sanvikaa) and Abhishek's (Kumar) love story is expected to develop further this season.
The series is created by Deepak Kumar Mishra and Chandan Kumar, with writing by the latter and direction by Mishra and Akshat Vijaywargiya.
Twitter Post
Watch the teaser here
Phulera mein elections ki garma garmi shuru hone wali hai 👀🗳️#PanchayatOnPrime, New Season, July 2 pic.twitter.com/bsVMojSUEk— prime video IN (@PrimeVideoIN) May 3, 2025
Panel discussion
'Panchayat' team discussed grassroots storytelling at WAVES 2025
The WAVES 2025 event also saw a panel discussion on "The Making of Panchayat - Grassroot Storytelling."
This gave audiences a peek into the creative journey of the series.
Mishra said, "Panchayat is amongst India's most beloved shows."
"Over the years, the series has provided a heartfelt exploration of rural India—showcasing its warmth, challenges, and resilience."
"As we venture into Season 4, we continue this authentic journey, infused with charm."