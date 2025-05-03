What's the story

At the ongoing WAVES 2025 summit, filmmaker Karan Johar has spoken against the North vs South debate in Indian cinema.

In a session with Vijay Deverakonda and Kareena Kapoor Khan, he said he believes this debate only divides the industry.

Johar highlighted that all cinema should be treated as Indian cinema and urged the media not to divide them by calling one better than the other.