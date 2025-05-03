WAVES: Karan Johar dismisses South v/s Bollywood, calls for unity
What's the story
At the ongoing WAVES 2025 summit, filmmaker Karan Johar has spoken against the North vs South debate in Indian cinema.
In a session with Vijay Deverakonda and Kareena Kapoor Khan, he said he believes this debate only divides the industry.
Johar highlighted that all cinema should be treated as Indian cinema and urged the media not to divide them by calling one better than the other.
Panel discussion
Johar and Deverakonda discussed unity in Indian cinema
Speaking during a special panel at WAVES 2025, Johar told Deverakonda, "I do believe Vijay, you come from a truly majestic cinema and that is, of course, a separate debate: Is South cinema superior to Hindi cinema. I think that divides us."
"We truly have to believe that it is Indian cinema. We are all Indian cinema. We are not North, we are not South, we are collectively making cinema what it is," he added.
Industry perspective
Deverakonda echoed Johar's sentiments on North-South debate
Deverakonda concurred with Johar's take, implying that the North-South debate is more about making headlines than being fruitful for filmmakers and artists.
He cited the successes of films such as Jawan and Pushpa 2: The Rule to make his argument.
"Shah Rukh sir's last film did ₹1000 crore, and then Allu Arjun's film did ₹1000 crore. So, just imagine if you bring them together in one film!"
Collaboration
Deverakonda emphasized collaboration for wider reach
Deverakonda added, "The only ambition of any human is to get eyeballs and expand their reach. It is only possible through collaborations."
WAVES 2025, organized by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, is a platform to promote filmmaking and the movie business in India.
The four-day event will end on Sunday (May 4).