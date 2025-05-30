Kamal Haasan refuses to apologize over Kannada language row
What's the story
Tamil Nadu actor-politician Kamal Haasan has refused to apologize for his controversial statement that "Kannada was born out of Tamil." The remark sparked a major civil and political uproar between the two states.
Speaking at a promotional event for his upcoming film Thug Life in Chennai, Haasan said, "If I'm wrong, I'll apologize. If I'm not, I won't."
He added, "This is my lifestyle, please don't tamper with it."
Controversy details
Haasan's remarks sparked protests in Karnataka
The controversy erupted when Haasan made his statement at an earlier promotional event for Thug Life.
His comment drew sharp reactions from various quarters, including the BJP, the main opposition party in Karnataka.
The Karnataka Rakshana Vedike (KRV), a pro-Kannada organization, lodged a police complaint and staged protests across the state.
The group has also demanded an FIR against him for his remark.
Statement defense
Haasan defended his statement and clarified his intentions
In response to the backlash, Haasan attempted to clarify his stance. He said, "What I said was said out of love and with a lot of historians who taught me language history."
"Politicians are not qualified to talk about language... that includes me."
Meanwhile, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah took a dig at the actor's statement, saying he was "unaware" of Kannada's history.
Film release
Haasan's upcoming film faces release ban in Karnataka
The Karnataka Film Chamber of Commerce (KFCC) has announced a ban on the release of Haasan's upcoming film Thug Life in the state until he apologizes.
Sa Ra Govindu, a KFCC member, said, "Definitely, there is no 'Sorry' term being specified anywhere by Kamal Haasan. We will surely not release the film."
The movie is set to hit theaters on June 5.