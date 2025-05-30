What's the story

Tamil Nadu actor-politician Kamal Haasan has refused to apologize for his controversial statement that "Kannada was born out of Tamil." The remark sparked a major civil and political uproar between the two states.

Speaking at a promotional event for his upcoming film Thug Life in Chennai, Haasan said, "If I'm wrong, I'll apologize. If I'm not, I won't."

He added, "This is my lifestyle, please don't tamper with it."