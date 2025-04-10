On Tuesday, Manigandan had gone fishing at the nearby Keelavalam lake as the water level was low.

He had caught one fish when he saw another. To stop the first from escaping, he put it head-first in his mouth.

Witnesses said that this made the live panangottai (as it is known in TN) wriggle deeper into his throat.

Though those present rushed to help him, they couldn't remove it due to its sharp fins, which spread out when threatened.