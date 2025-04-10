Advocate Narendra Mann appointed special public prosecutor for 26/11 case
The Indian government has appointed advocate Narendra Mann as the Special Public Prosecutor for the 26/11 attack case for three years.
This comes as Tahawwur Rana, accused of plotting the 26/11 terror attacks in Mumbai, is being extradited from the US to India.
Rana is set to arrive on Thursday on a special plane and will be kept in Tihar Jail's high-security wing.
An Indian multi-agency team had flown to the US to bring him back.
Rana's extradition marks significant progress in 26/11 case
Rana, a Pakistani-origin Canadian national, is an associate of David Coleman Headley, one of the key conspirators of the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks.
Headley claimed Rana provided logistical and financial support for the terror operation and its preparations. Headley had performed a reconnaissance of Mumbai prior to the attacks, masquerading as an employee of Rana's immigration company.
The attacks killed about 166 people.
26/11 attacks: A tragic chapter in India's history
Announcing Mann's appointment, Abhijit Sinha, Joint Secretary (MHA), said in a notification, "In exercise of the powers conferred by sub-section (1) of section 15 of the National Investigation Agency Act, 2008 (34 of 2008)....the Central Government hereby appoints Narender Mann as Special Public Prosecutor."
He will conduct the trial and other matters on behalf of the NIA before the NIA Special Courts at Delhi and Appellate Courts for three years or until the completion of the trial.
Headley has already pleaded guilty
As per the NIA, Headley and Rana entered into a criminal conspiracy with members of Lashkar-E-Taiba (LeT) and Harkat-ul Jihadi Islami (HUJI), both declared terrorist organizations by India, to "commit terrorist acts in New Delhi and other places in India."
Headley has already pleaded guilty to his role in the attacks. He is currently serving a 35-year sentence in the US for terrorism-related offenses associated with both the Mumbai attacks and a planned attack on a Danish newspaper.
Rana's lawyers argued his extradition would violate US laws
Meanwhile, Rana's extradition was made possible after a US Supreme Court dismissed Rana's final appeal against extradition.
Rana's lawyers argued that his extradition to India would violate US laws as well as the UN Convention Against Torture.
There were substantial grounds for believing he would be tortured in India given his background, they said.
Sources told IE that once Rana is in Delhi, he would be taken into judicial custody and presented before a court via video link.