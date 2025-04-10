What's the story

The Indian government has appointed advocate Narendra Mann as the Special Public Prosecutor for the 26/11 attack case for three years.

This comes as Tahawwur Rana, accused of plotting the 26/11 terror attacks in Mumbai, is being extradited from the US to India.

Rana is set to arrive on Thursday on a special plane and will be kept in Tihar Jail's high-security wing.

An Indian multi-agency team had flown to the US to bring him back.