Political parties received ₹2,544.2cr in donations: Which state donated most
What's the story
Delhi was the top contributor to national political parties in India in 2023-24, donating ₹989.20 crore.
Gujarat and Maharashtra followed at ₹404.512 crore and ₹334.079 crore, respectively.
Tamil Nadu and Telangana also contributed significantly, donating ₹142.7 crore and ₹112.9 crore, respectively, a report by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR) said.
Party contributions
BJP received ₹2,243.947 crore in donations
The ADR report further noted that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) had received a whopping ₹2,243.947 crore in donations in FY 2023-24.
This is almost seven times more than the Congress party's collection of ₹281.48 crore from 1,994 donations during the same period.
Other national political parties include the AAP, NPEP, and CPI(M). The Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) did not report any donation above ₹20,000 this fiscal year.
Donation sources
Corporate donations accounted for 88.9% of total
According to the ADR report, corporate donations made up ₹2,262.5 crore (88.9%) of total contributions to national political parties in FY 2023-24.
Individual donations added ₹270.872 crore (10.6%) to these parties in the same period.
The BJP received a major chunk of the funds: ₹2,064.58 crore as corporate donations and another ₹169.126 crore as individual contributions in FY 2023-24, the ADR report found.
Top donors
Top 10 donors
The ADR report also published the top 10 contributors to the national political parties.
The highest donor was Prudent Electoral Trust. It donated ₹880 crore to both the BJP and the Congress. The trust donated ₹723.6 crore to the BJP (32.25% of total money received) and ₹156.4 crore to the Congress (55.56% of total funds received by party).
Bharat Biotech International Limited donated ₹50 crore, while ITC Infotech India Ltd. donated ₹80 crore.