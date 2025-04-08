The ADR report further noted that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) had received a whopping ₹2,243.947 crore in donations in FY 2023-24.

This is almost seven times more than the Congress party's collection of ₹281.48 crore from 1,994 donations during the same period.

Other national political parties include the AAP, NPEP, and CPI(M). The Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) did not report any donation above ₹20,000 this fiscal year.