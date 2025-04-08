'Huge victory': Stalin after SC raps governor for withholding bills
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin has welcomed the Supreme Court's verdict, which declared Governor RN Ravi's refusal to give assent to 10 bills "illegal and erroneous."
He said the ruling was not just a victory for Tamil Nadu but for all states in India.
"Tamil Nadu fought for the DMK ideology of state autonomy and federalism in the Union. Tamil Nadu will fight, and Tamil Nadu will win," he said.
Governor's actions questioned
Court sets constitutional timeline for bill approval
The DMK government had alleged that the governor was deliberately delaying assent to several bills, including on major matters like vice chancellors' appointments and regulation of universities.
Some of these bills have been pending since January 2020.
Ruling in favor of the state, the SC said the "action of Governor to reserve the 10 bills for President is illegal and arbitrary....The 10 bills shall be deemed to be clear from the date they were re-presented to the governor."
Allegations
Stalin accuses Governor of acting as BJP representative
Stalin accused Governor RN Ravi of acting more like a representative of the BJP-led Union government rather than a constitutional head.
He maintained that the Supreme Court's verdict proves Tamil Nadu's stand on the issue.
The CM thanked the SC for re-establishing the legislative rights of state legislatures, putting an end to Union government-appointed governors stalling progressive legislative reforms in opposition-ruled states.
Past remarks
Supreme Court's past admonishments
The fight between the state and the governor frequently made headlines, and in January, an increasingly irritated Supreme Court issued harsh remarks, ordering both sides to settle their disagreements or it would be compelled to act.
"It also does not make sense to keep withholding assent and not send to the legislature, thereby frustrating the last proviso of Article 200...He seems to have adopted his own procedure," the court told Ravi in February again.