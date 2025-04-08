What's the story

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin has welcomed the Supreme Court's verdict, which declared Governor RN Ravi's refusal to give assent to 10 bills "illegal and erroneous."

He said the ruling was not just a victory for Tamil Nadu but for all states in India.

"Tamil Nadu fought for the DMK ideology of state autonomy and federalism in the Union. Tamil Nadu will fight, and Tamil Nadu will win," he said.