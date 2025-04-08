What's the story

Karnataka's Home Minister G Parameshwara has apologized for his controversial comments on a recent molestation incident in Bengaluru.

The minister had drawn widespread criticism after saying such incidents are common in large cities like Bengaluru.

He later clarified his statements, saying he regrets if any woman felt hurt.

"I have ensured Nirbhaya funds are utilized well for their protection. I don't want my statement to be twisted. If any women have been hurt...I express my regret and apologise," he said.