Karnataka minister apologizes for 'molestation happens in big cities' remark
What's the story
Karnataka's Home Minister G Parameshwara has apologized for his controversial comments on a recent molestation incident in Bengaluru.
The minister had drawn widespread criticism after saying such incidents are common in large cities like Bengaluru.
He later clarified his statements, saying he regrets if any woman felt hurt.
"I have ensured Nirbhaya funds are utilized well for their protection. I don't want my statement to be twisted. If any women have been hurt...I express my regret and apologise," he said.
Clarification
Apology after backlash for insensitive remarks
Parameshwara's remarks came in response to a molestation incident that was recorded on CCTV in Bharathi Layout on April 3.
The clip showed a man stalking two women and pinning one of them to a wall before groping her.
Commenting on the incident, the minister said such incidents tend to happen "here and there in big cities."
Political fallout
BJP criticizes Parameshwara's remarks
After the comments, the opposition BJP slammed Parameshwara for his insensitivity toward crimes against women.
BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla called him a "serial offender" for making such comments.
He said the minister's comments were a clear reflection of a "misogynist, patriarchal, sexist, and obnoxious mindset" and alleged that the Congress-led Karnataka government had failed to protect women.
BJP criticism
BJP leaders criticize Rahul Gandhi
Punjab BJP president Sunil Jakhar also took aim at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, asking him to look within his party and check corruption instead of chasing distant ideals.
He alleged the Gandhi scion was surrounded by corrupt people, which prevented the party from acting as a strong opposition.
Idealism without pragmatism is meaningless, he added, cautioning that Congress has to introspect if it wants to revive.