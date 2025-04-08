Blocked by Pawan Kalyan's convoy, 20 JEE candidates miss exam
What's the story
Around 20 students missed their JEE (Main) session 2 exam in Pendurthi on Monday, allegedly due to traffic restrictions caused by Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan's convoy.
The affected students and parents have since appealed to the state government to intervene and request a special examination from the National Testing Agency (NTA).
They allege the convoy passed along the same road at the time of the exam, resulting in heavy police deployment and strict security measures.
Parents' plea
Parents demand a separate exam for their children
Parents of the affected students have vented their anger over the incident.
"Our children have been preparing for this exam for months. Losing out like this over something beyond their control is heartbreaking," said one.
Another recounted how his daughter was refused entry when she reached only two minutes late and begged her in.
He urged the government to get them a separate exam, as around 20 missed it due to traffic disruption.
Police response
Police refutes claims of traffic disruption for convoy
However, Vizag police refuted these allegations, saying traffic wasn't stopped.
According to the Visakhapatnam City Police (VCP), the exam rules said that candidates had to report by 7:00am and that the gates close at 8:00am.
It wasn't until 8:41am, long after the gate had been closed, that Kalyan's convoy passed the area, it claimed.
"Hence, it is clear that the movement of the Hon'ble Deputy CM through that area cannot have any link to the late arrival of students."
Inquiry ordered
Pawan Kalyan orders probe into traffic disruption claims
Nonetheless, Kalyan has ordered a probe. His office has directed Vizag police to ascertain the facts related to the incident.
The statement asked, "How long was the traffic stopped for the convoy? What was the traffic situation on routes where students had to reach exam center at that time? Was any traffic control done on service roads?"
Kalyan emphasized that he does not want people inconvenienced during his tours.