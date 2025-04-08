What's the story

Around 20 students missed their JEE (Main) session 2 exam in Pendurthi on Monday, allegedly due to traffic restrictions caused by Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan's convoy.

The affected students and parents have since appealed to the state government to intervene and request a special examination from the National Testing Agency (NTA).

They allege the convoy passed along the same road at the time of the exam, resulting in heavy police deployment and strict security measures.