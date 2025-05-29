What's the story

A pro-Kannada group, Karnataka Rakshana Vedike (KRV), has filed a police complaint against actor Kamal Haasan for his controversial statement on the Kannada language.

The complaint, lodged at Bengaluru's RM Nagar Police Station on Wednesday, alleges that Haasan's remark—"Kannada is born from Tamil"—has hurt the sentiments of Kannadigas and insulted their language.

KRV President Praveen Shetty called the statement "unlawful" and detrimental to harmony between Karnataka and Tamil Nadu, reported India Today.