Police complaint filed against Kamal Haasan for controversial 'Kannada' remark
What's the story
A pro-Kannada group, Karnataka Rakshana Vedike (KRV), has filed a police complaint against actor Kamal Haasan for his controversial statement on the Kannada language.
The complaint, lodged at Bengaluru's RM Nagar Police Station on Wednesday, alleges that Haasan's remark—"Kannada is born from Tamil"—has hurt the sentiments of Kannadigas and insulted their language.
KRV President Praveen Shetty called the statement "unlawful" and detrimental to harmony between Karnataka and Tamil Nadu, reported India Today.
Controversy
Haasan's controversial statement and subsequent backlash
The controversy erupted after Haasan's statement at the audio launch of his film Thug Life in Chennai.
He had said, "Your language (Kannada) was born out of Tamil. So you are included in that line."
The remark sparked severe political and online backlash, with Congress and BJP leaders in Karnataka condemning him for his "untrue" remarks.
Actor's stance
Haasan's response to the controversy and legal complaint
Despite the uproar, Haasan has downplayed the controversy, reported PTI.
He said that his statement was made "out of love" and that historians have taught him language history.
He also added that political figures often lack the qualifications to comment on such matters.
"I will not apologize for something I said out of love," he stated.
Demands
Pro-Kannada groups demand a ban on Haasan's film
In addition to seeking an apology, pro-Kannada groups have also demanded a ban on Haasan's upcoming movie.
The actor's controversial statement has sparked protests across Karnataka, with activists taking to the streets in cities like Bengaluru, Mysuru, Hubballi, and Belagavi.
Some protestors threatened to blacken his face and boycott him completely in the state.