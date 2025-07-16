Jeep Compass and Meridian Trail Editions launched with rugged styling
What's the story
Jeep has launched the Trail Editions of its popular Compass and Meridian SUVs in India. The special Compass and Meridian models, which come with a host of design changes and features, are priced at ₹25.41 lakh and ₹31.27 lakh (ex-showroom), respectively. They are based on the Longitude (O) variant for Compass and Limited (O) variant for Meridian.
Design features
Unique design elements for the Trail Editions
The Trail Editions come with unique design elements such as exclusive decals, blacked-out detailing with red accents, and badging. The Compass Trail Edition gets Granite Metallic dual-tone alloys, matte black grille accents, and special upholstery with red stitching and camouflage-style inserts. The Meridian Trail Edition features a high-gloss black roof, piano black elements, and ruby red highlights in a dark vinyl interior for an added touch of luxury.
Customer benefits
'Jeep Trust' program offers additional benefits to customers
Along with the new models, Jeep has also launched the 'Jeep Trust' program. The initiative offers additional benefits to customers for a worry-free ownership experience. Under this scheme, buyers of Compass Trail will get a complimentary three-year Annual Maintenance Contract (AMC), five-year extended warranty, and cash benefit of ₹20,000. Meridian Trail Edition buyers will also get a complimentary three-year AMC as part of the deal.