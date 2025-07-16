The models get a host of design changes

Jeep Compass and Meridian Trail Editions launched with rugged styling

By Mudit Dube 03:08 pm Jul 16, 202503:08 pm

Jeep has launched the Trail Editions of its popular Compass and Meridian SUVs in India. The special Compass and Meridian models, which come with a host of design changes and features, are priced at ₹25.41 lakh and ₹31.27 lakh (ex-showroom), respectively. They are based on the Longitude (O) variant for Compass and Limited (O) variant for Meridian.