What's the story

An elderly couple from Beedi village in Khanapur, Karnataka's Belagavi district, allegedly committed suicide after being duped in a cyber fraud.

Diogjeron Santan Nazareth (82) and his wife Flaviana (79) lived alone as they had no children.

Their bodies were found by neighbors on Thursday. Police said Diogjeron was found dead in an underground water tank at their house, and Flaviana's on the bed.