After China, Malaysia sees HMPV surge; India, Japan... heighten vigilance
What's the story
Several Asian countries, including China and Malaysia, are seeing a spike in Human Metapneumovirus (HMPV) cases.
In China, the spike is attributed to seasonal patterns and is occurring alongside surges of other respiratory viruses such as Influenza A and Mycoplasma pneumoniae.
Despite social media reports of overcrowded hospitals, Chinese authorities have not declared a state of emergency.
Malaysia's response
Malaysia reports significant rise in HMPV cases
Meanwhile, Malaysia has also witnessed a sharp rise in HMPV infections. The country reported 327 cases in 2024, a 45% increase from the previous year.
In light of this surge, the Malaysian Health Ministry is urging citizens to take preventive measures like handwashing and mask-wearing to prevent the spread of the virus.
India's vigilance
India detects HMPV cases, assures no unusual surge
In India, two HMPV cases were detected in Karnataka through routine surveillance.
The Union Health Ministry has stressed that HMPV is not new and has been circulating globally for years. It also reassured the public that there is no unusual surge in influenza-like illnesses in the country.
The ministry is "closely monitoring" the situation and has sought updates from the World Health Organization (WHO) on developments in China.
Regional vigilance
Japan and Hong Kong monitor HMPV situation amidst flu outbreaks
Japan is also keeping a close watch on the HMPV situation as it deals with its own influenza outbreak, with over 94,000 flu patients reported in mid-December 2024.
Hong Kong has also reported low numbers of HMPV cases but remains vigilant.
The Director General of Health Services in India confirmed that there is no substantial increase in respiratory outbreaks within the country and hospitals are prepared to manage typical winter surges.
Virus impact
HMPV: A threat to vulnerable populations
HMPV mainly affects young children, older adults, and immunocompromised people. While it causes cold or flu-like symptoms, it can be severe for these vulnerable groups.
There is no specific antiviral treatment for HMPV. However, prevention, such as wearing masks and frequently washing hands, is the key to controlling its spread.