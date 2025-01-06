What's the story

Palestinian political organization Hamas has announced its plan to free 34 Israeli hostages. The release is part of the "first phase" of a possible prisoner exchange deal with Israel.

The negotiations are being mediated by Qatar, Egypt, and the United States in Doha.

The hostages to be released include women, children, elderly, and sick captives. A Hamas official said a week of calm is needed to know if these captives are "alive or dead."