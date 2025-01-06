Hamas announces plan to release 34 Israeli hostages
What's the story
Palestinian political organization Hamas has announced its plan to free 34 Israeli hostages. The release is part of the "first phase" of a possible prisoner exchange deal with Israel.
The negotiations are being mediated by Qatar, Egypt, and the United States in Doha.
The hostages to be released include women, children, elderly, and sick captives. A Hamas official said a week of calm is needed to know if these captives are "alive or dead."
Hostage status
Israeli military presumes 34 hostages dead
The Israeli military said they presume the 34 hostages to be dead.
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office confirmed Hamas has not yet provided a list of hostages for release.
The Israel-Hamas conflict started with an attack by the latter on October 7, 2023, killing 1,208, mostly civilians.
Israel's military campaign in Gaza since then has killed over 45,805, mostly civilians.
Soldier's plea
Captive Israeli soldier's video released by Hamas
Hamas recently released a video of Liri Albag, a 19-year-old Israeli soldier held captive for over a year.
Albag was abducted during the October 7 attacks while serving at the Nahal Oz military base near Gaza.
In the video, she said she felt forgotten by her government and her life was on pause.
Her family released a statement expressing their distress and urged Prime Minister Netanyahu to secure her release.
Ongoing efforts
Netanyahu vows to free hostages amid ceasefire talks
Meanwhile, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has assured that efforts are on to free all hostages. He warned that those causing harm to the captives would be held accountable.
Albag's video release comes as ceasefire talks have resumed in Qatar to end the decades-long conflict between Israel and Hamas.
Despite months of mediation efforts by Qatar, Egypt, and the US, no breakthrough has been achieved yet.