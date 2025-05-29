Diddy allegedly threatened to leak sex tapes of his ex-girlfriend
What's the story
Sean "Diddy" Combs, the 55-year-old hip-hop mogul, is facing serious allegations of domestic abuse and sex trafficking. The accusations were made during his ongoing trial in Manhattan federal court.
Deonte Nash, a stylist who worked with Combs and his former girlfriend, Casandra Ventura (also known as Cassie), testified that Combs repeatedly beat Ventura and threatened to release her sex tapes online.
Testimony details
'He was going to put her sex tapes on internet'
Nash, who worked for Combs and Ventura from 2008 to 2018, said that Combs threatened Ventura during a fit of rage.
"He told her she f***ed up and he was going to put her sex tapes on the internet," Nash said, recalling an incident from 2013 or 2014.
The stylist also claimed that Combs physically assaulted Ventura in front of him and others when she didn't answer his phone call.
Control and threats
Combs allegedly controlled Ventura's life and threatened her
Nash also testified that Combs tried to control every aspect of Ventura's life.
He claimed that Combs once forced Ventura to return home from a night out at a Los Angeles gay club because he was angry she had gone there with Nash, singer Rita Ora, and Cheetah Girls singer Adrienne Bailon-Houghton.
"She started to panic," Nash said as he recounted how Combs told Ventura over the phone that she had better come to his house.
Assault on stylist
Combs allegedly assaulted Nash and threatened Ventura
Nash also testified that Combs had assaulted him a few times, including once choking him for going out with Ventura.
He described an incident in 2013 when Combs allegedly threw him on a car and started choking him.
"He would blow everyone's phones up and threaten everybody," Nash recounted, adding that Combs would call incessantly, saying they needed to get back to the house when he couldn't find Ventura.
Legal proceedings
Combs faces multiple charges, including racketeering and sex trafficking
Combs has pleaded not guilty to five counts, including racketeering and sex trafficking. If convicted on all counts, he could face life in prison.
His lawyers have admitted that he was abusive in domestic relationships but argued that the women who participated in "Freak Offs" did so consensually.
The trial is currently in its third week, with more testimonies expected from alleged victims.