Nash, who worked for Combs and Ventura from 2008 to 2018, said that Combs threatened Ventura during a fit of rage.

"He told her she f***ed up and he was going to put her sex tapes on the internet," Nash said, recalling an incident from 2013 or 2014.

The stylist also claimed that Combs physically assaulted Ventura in front of him and others when she didn't answer his phone call.