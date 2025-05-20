Why did Denzel Washington snap at a Cannes photographer?
What's the story
Hollywood actor Denzel Washington was involved in a tense exchange with a photographer during the world premiere of his latest film, Highest 2 Lowest, at the 2025 Cannes Film Festival on Monday.
The incident occurred as Washington was conversing with the film's director, Spike Lee. A photographer on the red carpet attempted to grab Washington's arm to gain his attention, leading to a stern warning from the actor to stop.
Photographer's approach
Washington's warning and the photographer's repeated attempt
Despite Washington's warning, the photographer reportedly grabbed the actor again when he turned away.
This time, the actor jerked his arm free from the photographer's grasp and reiterated his warning to "stop."
Despite this heated exchange, Washington's representative later told PEOPLE, "It was a great evening."
The incident happened just before the film premiered inside the theater.
Twitter Post
Watch the altercation here
🔥🚨BREAKING: Hollywood actor Denzel Washington fans are shocked after he was spotted appearing to be furious at while appearing to snap on a photographer very aggressively at the “Highest 2 Lowest" red carpet at the 78th annual Cannes Film Festival. Washington has never been… pic.twitter.com/HznHyyaQvK— Dom Lucre | Breaker of Narratives (@dom_lucre) May 20, 2025
Festival honor
Honorary Palme d'Or awarded to Washington at Cannes
Soon after the incident, Washington was pleasantly surprised after being awarded the Honorary Palme d'Or, Cannes's highest honor. Lee assisted in presenting the honor to the two-time Academy Award-winning actor.
In his speech, Washington was grateful and emotional about the surprise award, thanking the audience and Lee for their support.
Highest 2 Lowest is Washington and Lee's fifth time working together, their first since 2006's heist thriller Inside Man.