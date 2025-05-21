Regina testified that the demand for $20,000 was made in 2011 as Combs wanted to "recoup" money he had spent on Ventura aka Cassie.

The demand was reportedly made after Combs found out that Cassie was dating rapper Kid Cudi (real name Scott Mescudi).

"I was scared for my daughter's safety," Regina told the jury.

Ventura told her mother and Combs's assistant, Capricorn Clark, about the blackmail in an email on December 23, 2011, as shown in court.