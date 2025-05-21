Why Cassie's mom was forced to pay Diddy $20K?
What's the story
Sean "Diddy" Combs's federal sex trafficking trial continued on Tuesday with his former on-and-off girlfriend Casandra "Cassie" Ventura's mother, Regina Ventura, taking the stand.
Regina testified how the music mogul demanded $20,000 from her daughter, threatening to release explicit "freak-off" videos if she didn't comply.
Following this threat, the Venturas had to take out a home equity loan to pay this massive amount.
Testimony details
'I was scared for my daughter's safety'
Regina testified that the demand for $20,000 was made in 2011 as Combs wanted to "recoup" money he had spent on Ventura aka Cassie.
The demand was reportedly made after Combs found out that Cassie was dating rapper Kid Cudi (real name Scott Mescudi).
"I was scared for my daughter's safety," Regina told the jury.
Ventura told her mother and Combs's assistant, Capricorn Clark, about the blackmail in an email on December 23, 2011, as shown in court.
Emotional impact
Money came back within a few days
The emotional toll of the threats was clear in Regina's testimony.
She narrated how she felt "physically sick" on receiving the email from her daughter.
"I did not understand a lot of it. The sex tapes threw me," she said, referring to the obscene videos Combs allegedly threatened to release.
However, after paying the amount to one of Combs's Bad Boy Records accounts, it came back to them in four or five days.
Disturbing details
Blackmail was also about physical harm to Ventura, Mescudi
Before her mother, Ventura detailed her abusive decade-long relationship with Combs in the trial.
The R&B singer painted a horrific picture of the degrading "freak-off" sex parties, she was allegedly forced to attend.
These parties were reportedly filmed by Combs and used as leverage.
Apart from threatening to release "2 explicit sex tapes," in 2011, Diddy had apparently warned of physical harm to her and Mescudi.
Court evidence
Evidence of alleged abuse presented in court
Ventura's testimony was backed by shocking photos of Cassie's bruised body after alleged abuse by Combs. Reportedly, some of the photos were clicked during a 2011 Christmas visit to their home.
"I wanted to make sure we memorialized it," Regina said, referring to the photos.
The court also heard from an exotic dancer who testified how she was paid for sexual encounters with Combs and Cassie during "freak-offs."
Trial proceedings
Combs faces serious charges in ongoing trial
Combs has pleaded not guilty to sex-trafficking and racketeering conspiracy charges. If convicted, he could face life in prison.
Expected to last up to two months, the trial will see Kid Cudi testify against Combs in the coming days.
The trial has already witnessed a raid on Combs's Miami mansion, where investigators recovered items allegedly used during the "freak-off" parties, including high heels, lingerie, sex toys, baby oil, lubricant, and condoms.