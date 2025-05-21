Is Shah Rukh Khan's 'King' finally starting shoot today?
What's the story
The much-awaited Shah Rukh Khan and director Siddharth Anand collaboration for King is gaining speed.
Anand's cryptic post on X (formerly Twitter) on Tuesday, just writing "Tomorrow" with an evil eye emoji, got fans excited about the movie's production.
The speculation came in line with reports that the shoot for King will begin on Wednesday, just a day before Suhana Khan's 25th birthday.
And, it looks like, the camera has started rolling.
Twitter Post
Read Anand's tweet
Tomorrow. 🧿— Siddharth Anand (@justSidAnand) May 20, 2025
Filming location
Suhana has started filming at Mehboob Studios
As soon as Anand tweeted, excited fans flooded the comments, speculating that the shoot for King might finally be starting.
According to Mid-Day, Suhana has started shooting in Mehboob Studios for King on Wednesday, along with Abhay Verma.
SRK is expected to join in a few weeks.
This will be the second collaboration between Anand and Khan after Pathaan.
The makers of King aim for a late 2026 release, but the final date will be decided after filming begins.
Star cast
'King' to mark Suhana's full-fledged Bollywood debut
Reportedly, King is a Hindi adaptation of the 1994 French classic, Leon: The Professional. Khan will don the titular avatar of the assassin, and Suhana will play his young protege.
The star-studded cast includes Rani Mukerji as Suhana's mother, Deepika Padukone in an extended cameo, Abhishek Bachchan as the main antagonist, and Anil Kapoor as SRK's boss.
Other prominent names include Jackie Shroff, Jaideep Ahlawat, Arshad Warsi, and Verma.