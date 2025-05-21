What's the story

The much-awaited Shah Rukh Khan and director Siddharth Anand collaboration for King is gaining speed.

Anand's cryptic post on X (formerly Twitter) on Tuesday, just writing "Tomorrow" with an evil eye emoji, got fans excited about the movie's production.

The speculation came in line with reports that the shoot for King will begin on Wednesday, just a day before Suhana Khan's 25th birthday.

And, it looks like, the camera has started rolling.