Legendary director Priyadarshan, who recently took up the challenge of directing Hera Pheri 3, is "very, very hurt" with actor Paresh Rawal's sudden exit from the movie.

Speaking to Subhash K Jha, Priyadarshan fumed over Rawal's behavior, remarking, "The last thing I need is this kind of tension. I don't care for the stress of filmmaking anymore."

He disclosed it was actor-producer Akshay Kumar who convinced him to take up the project, despite his reluctance of returning to the franchise.