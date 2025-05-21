'Hera Pheri 3': Priyadarshan 'very hurt' by Paresh Rawal's exit
What's the story
Legendary director Priyadarshan, who recently took up the challenge of directing Hera Pheri 3, is "very, very hurt" with actor Paresh Rawal's sudden exit from the movie.
Speaking to Subhash K Jha, Priyadarshan fumed over Rawal's behavior, remarking, "The last thing I need is this kind of tension. I don't care for the stress of filmmaking anymore."
He disclosed it was actor-producer Akshay Kumar who convinced him to take up the project, despite his reluctance of returning to the franchise.
Director's perspective
'Don't need to make 'Hera Pheri' or any other film'
Priyadarshan said, "What the f**k is wrong with these people? Why is Paresh, whom I've always considered an integral part of my film family, behaving in such a manner? I don't need this. I don't need to make Hera Pheri or any other film."
"I was doing it for Akshay. I really don't want to work anymore. I have some commitments to fulfill. I don't need this kind of tension. I would rather play with my grandchild than make movies."
Project details
Priyadarshan revealed the reason behind his involvement
Priyadarshan revealed it was Kumar who persuaded him to helm Hera Pheri 3.
He added, "It was my dear friend Akshay Kumar who persuaded me. One day, while we were shooting Bhoot Bungla, he came to me and said, 'I have paid a huge amount of money for the Hera Pheri rights. I've asked Suniel (Shetty) and Paresh to be part of Hera Pheri 3, and they have happily agreed. Now I am asking you.'"
Actor's exit
'We even shot for the film, and everyone was happy'
Priyadarshan was miffed with Rawal, noting, "(Rawal) hasn't given me or Akshay any explanation."
Moreover, when the maverick director reached out to Rawal, the latter "replied saying (Priyadarshan) shouldn't try to call him because he didn't want to talk about it, and that he does not want to disrespect me. Is this how you show respect?"
He added how Rawal had "loved" his idea for HP 3. "We even shot a bit for the film, and everyone was happy."
Legal dispute
Priyadarshan supported Kumar's legal action against Rawal
Amid the chaos, Kumar has also slapped a ₹25 crore lawsuit against Rawal for pulling out of the project all of a sudden.
Priyadarshan backed Kumar's decision, saying, "I'm not surprised. It's his money. He paid a huge amount for the Hera Pheri rights. Now suddenly one of the core actors decides to opt out. It's Akshay's problem, not mine. He has all my support."
He also explained everyone including Rawal had already been paid an advance.