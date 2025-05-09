Metallica concert just caused a small quake!
What's the story
It seems that a recent concert by the legendary rock band Metallica at Virginia Tech's Lane Stadium in Blacksburg, Virginia, caused a minor quake.
The concert, which saw an estimated 60,000 fans in attendance, was characterized by a peculiar burst of collective energy.
So much so that it was even recorded as ground tremors by the Virginia Tech Seismological Observatory (VTSO).
Seismic impact
Seismic readings linked to Metallica's performance
The VTSO, situated about a mile from Lane Stadium, registered ground motion during the concert.
Director Martin Chapman confirmed to FOX Weather that the seismic readings were directly connected to the band's rendition of Enter Sandman.
The peak of the tremors coincided with this iconic song, which is a fan favorite during Virginia Tech's football games.
Online sensation
Minor tremors dubbed 'Metallica quake' online
The minor seismic activity, which posed no danger to concert-goers, was quickly dubbed the "Metallica Quake" online.
However, despite its name, the tremors were too small to register on the Richter scale or be assigned a rating.
Chapman clarified that "the magnitude would have been less than 1.0," adding that it was "too small to be felt even a mile away."
Gratitude expressed
Virginia Tech athletics thanked fans for their enthusiasm
In the wake of the earthquake, Virginia Tech Athletics thanked fans.
They posted a video of the ginormous audience jumping, cheering, and headbanging in unison along with a caption that read, "Thanks for jumping with us, Metallica! Come back anytime."
The gesture comes from the university's gratefulness for the excitement and energy of the concert-goers, which resulted in the rare seismic readings.
Thanks for jumping with us, @Metallica 🤘— HokieSports (@hokiesports) May 8, 2025
Come back anytime! pic.twitter.com/JGLpH4dUBg