What's the story

Singer and actor Casandra "Cassie" Ventura (38) has welcomed her third child with husband-fitness entrepreneur Alex Fine.

The news comes just two weeks after she testified in Sean "Diddy" Combs's sex-trafficking and racketeering trial.

Ventura was the first witness called by prosecutors in this case, having been in an on-and-off relationship with Combs for over a decade.

She alleged that Combs subjected her to abuse during their time together from 2007 to 2018.