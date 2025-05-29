Diddy's ex, Cassie welcomes third child amid sex crimes trial
What's the story
Singer and actor Casandra "Cassie" Ventura (38) has welcomed her third child with husband-fitness entrepreneur Alex Fine.
The news comes just two weeks after she testified in Sean "Diddy" Combs's sex-trafficking and racketeering trial.
Ventura was the first witness called by prosecutors in this case, having been in an on-and-off relationship with Combs for over a decade.
She alleged that Combs subjected her to abuse during their time together from 2007 to 2018.
Legal proceedings
Ventura's testimony and its aftermath
Ventura spent four days on the witness stand recounting alleged rape, coerced s*x, and other assaults at the hands of Combs.
She testified about a violent incident in 2016 that jurors watched on hotel surveillance video.
After her testimony, Ventura released a statement saying it was "extremely challenging" but also "remarkably empowering and healing."
She hopes her testimony has given strength to other survivors and can help them heal from abuse.
Family details
Ventura's personal life and family
Ventura and Fine met at the gym and got married in October 2019. They welcomed their first child, daughter Frankie, later that year.
Their second daughter, Sunny, was born in March 2021.
The couple announced they were expecting Baby No. 3 in February with a series of black-and-white photos on Instagram.
Fine also shared a post about their growing family, saying it was the "best gift" he could ask for.
Relationship history
Ventura's relationship with Fine and Combs
Fine was reportedly hired as Combs's personal trainer before he started dating Ventura after her split from the rapper in 2018.
Despite the legal proceedings, Fine stood by Ventura during her emotional testimony earlier this month.
Meanwhile, Ventura had signed on to Combs's Bad Boy Records in 2006, after which she became romantically involved with the 55-year-old mogul.