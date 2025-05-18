'Nark jaana pasand karunga...': Javed Akhtar prefers hell over Pakistan
What's the story
Celebrated lyricist Javed Akhtar has been vocal about the backlash he receives for his outspoken nature.
At the launch of Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut's book Narkatla Swarg on Saturday, he revealed he gets criticism from all sides.
According to ANI, he said, "If even one of them stops abusing, I will get worried about what mistake I am making."
He added, "If I have the options of choosing between Pakistan and hell, I'd like to go to hell."
Reaction
Akhtar's comments on criticism and support
Akhtar said, "People from both sides abuse me. It's not one-sided."
He said, "One says I am a 'kaafir (non-believer)' and will go to hell. The other says I am a jihadi and should go to Pakistan."
"Toh agar mere paas sirf choice Pakistan aur jahannum yani nark ki hain toh main nark hi jaana pasand karunga (If have the option of choosing between Pakistan and hell, I would like to go to hell.)"
Urgency
Akhtar's call for action against Pakistan
Apart from speaking about his own experiences, Akhtar also called on the Indian government to act strongly against Pakistan.
He stressed the need for immediate and effective action in the wake of the Pahalgam terror attack and others.
"This has happened not just once but several times. I request that the Central Government take immediate steps. A few crackers on the border will not work. Take a solid step now," he said.
Discontent
Akhtar's criticism of Pakistan's military chief
Akhtar also criticized Pakistan's military chief, expressing disbelief over his comments that Hindus and Muslims are different communities.
"He says that Hindus and Muslims are different communities. He does not even care that there are Hindus in his country, too. So, do they have no respect? What kind of man is he?" Akhtar questioned.
He further emphasized the need for a "befitting reply" to such remarks, stating, "They will not pay heed to anything less."