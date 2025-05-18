What's the story

Celebrated lyricist Javed Akhtar has been vocal about the backlash he receives for his outspoken nature.

At the launch of Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut's book Narkatla Swarg on Saturday, he revealed he gets criticism from all sides.

According to ANI, he said, "If even one of them stops abusing, I will get worried about what mistake I am making."

He added, "If I have the options of choosing between Pakistan and hell, I'd like to go to hell."