Paresh Rawal breaks silence on exiting 'Hera Pheri 3'
What's the story
On Sunday, veteran actor Paresh Rawal confirmed that he has exited the much-anticipated film Hera Pheri 3.
The news, first reported by Bollywood Hungama earlier this week, cited "creative differences" as the reason.
In a tweet on Sunday, Rawal clarified that creative disagreements didn't cause his exit from the series.
However, he didn't specify the exact reason.
Statement
'I hold immense love, respect, and faith in Mr. Priyadarshan...'
Taking to social media on Sunday, Rawal shared a statement to clarify his stance.
He said, "I wish to put it on record that my decision to step away from Hera Pheri 3 was not due to creative differences. I reiterate that there are no creative disagreements with the filmmaker."
"I hold immense love, respect, and faith in Mr. Priyadarshan, the film director."
Twitter Post
Here's Rawal's tweet
I wish to put it on record that my decision to step away from Hera Pheri 3 was not due to creative differences. I REITERATE THAT THERE ARE NO CREATIVE DISAGREEMENT WITH THE FILM MAKER . I hold immense love, respect, and faith in Mr. Priyadarshan the film director.— Paresh Rawal (@SirPareshRawal) May 18, 2025
Casting changes
Rawal's departure raises questions about 'Hera Pheri 3'
Rawal's confirmed exit from Hera Pheri 3 has sparked fresh questions about the movie's casting and direction.
The original trio of Akshay Kumar, Shetty, and Rawal were said to have reunited under Priyadarshan's direction.
However, over the years, the film has seen multiple changes.
Once Abhishek Bachchan and John Abraham were to be part of the project, and then Kartik Aaryan's name had also surfaced.
Character absence
Fans will miss Rawal's portrayal of Baburao Ganpatrao Apte
Rawal's portrayal of Baburao Ganpatrao Apte continues to be one of the most memorable performances in Hindi cinema's comedy genre.
The character's absence in the franchise's third installment will certainly create a void for fans who have followed the series since its inception in 2000.
So far, there has been no official announcement about who will replace Rawal in the film.