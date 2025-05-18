May 18, 202511:22 am

What's the story

On Sunday, veteran actor Paresh Rawal confirmed that he has exited the much-anticipated film Hera Pheri 3.

The news, first reported by Bollywood Hungama earlier this week, cited "creative differences" as the reason.

In a tweet on Sunday, Rawal clarified that creative disagreements didn't cause his exit from the series.

However, he didn't specify the exact reason.