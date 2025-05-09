Jackson Wang's India visit in doubt amid Indo-Pak tensions
What's the story
Global music sensation and GOT7 member, Jackson Wang, is considering postponing his upcoming trip to India amid rising tensions at the India-Pakistan border.
The singer was set to visit India on Saturday to promote his recently released music.
However, India Today reports that the trip is currently under discussion and may be pushed for the time being.
Wang is yet to issue an official update on his forthcoming trip.
Upcoming visit
Wang's anticipated return to India following Lollapalooza performance
In February, Wang had announced his return to India in May after a stellar performance at the 2023 Lollapalooza. Fans were eagerly awaiting his visit.
He recently collaborated with Diljit Dosanjh for his album MAGIC MAN 2's title track, BUCK. The release of the track on Friday has only increased expectations for his visit.
In the newly released music video, Wang and Dosanjh show off their slick dance moves in a dark, intense setting.
Twitter Post
New release
'BUCK' music video directed by Wang and Nicholas Lam
The video kicks off with dancers owning the floor before cutting to Wang, confidently singing, "I can show you how to dance."
Wang recently shared that the song's concept was inspired by the thought, "I dreamed of going to the ends of hell to face you," capturing BUCK's intense and emotional energy.
Co-directed by Wang and Nicholas Lam, the music video features haunting visuals and high-energy choreography, highlighting his commanding stage presence.