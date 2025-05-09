'Final Destination Bloodlines' advanced in India due to 'Mission Impossible'
What's the story
Warner Bros.'s latest supernatural thriller, Final Destination Bloodlines, will be coming to Indian theaters next Thursday, May 15, a day before its global premiere.
This was done to give a little extra edge over the early release of Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning.
Initially slated for May 23, the release date of the Tom Cruise-starrer was pushed ahead to May 17, causing a scheduling clash.
However, the film still won't be screened on IMAX screens due to MI8.
Screening details
Why 'Final Destination Bloodlines' will not be screened on IMAX
Speaking to Bollywood Hungama, a trade source said, "Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning managed to have an upper hand and secure all shows in all IMAX screens in India. As a result, Final Destination Bloodlines had to let go of those screens."
"However, Warner Bros is working on ensuring that Final Destination Bloodlines gets a decent showcasing across the country in original English and dubbed versions. They have preponed the release by a day, and now their film will hit theaters."
Negotiations
Warner Bros. is negotiating for 'Final Destination Bloodlines'
Warner Bros. is in talks with multiplexes to ensure Final Destination Bloodlines gets enough screen time.
The studio has asked that their film shouldn't be yanked off screens after two days, and screenings should continue even after Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning releases.
The studio is sure the audience's response in the first two days will be strong enough to keep their film running longer.