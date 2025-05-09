What's the story

Warner Bros.'s latest supernatural thriller, Final Destination Bloodlines, will be coming to Indian theaters next Thursday, May 15, a day before its global premiere.

This was done to give a little extra edge over the early release of Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning.

Initially slated for May 23, the release date of the Tom Cruise-starrer was pushed ahead to May 17, causing a scheduling clash.

However, the film still won't be screened on IMAX screens due to MI8.