Mumbai: Taapsee Pannu buys flat in Goregaon for over ₹4cr
What's the story
Bollywood actor Taapsee Pannu has purchased a new apartment in Goregaon West, Mumbai, for ₹4.33cr.
The purchase, made in May 2025, was confirmed by property registration documents reviewed by Square Yards.
The actor, known for projects such as Pink, Mulk, Badla and Thappad, co-bought the property with her sister, Shagun Pannu.
Property specifics
Details of Pannu's new Goregaon property
The newly acquired apartment is located in a ready-to-move-in residential project called Imperial Heights.
It has a carpet area of 1,390 sq. ft and a built-up area of 1,669 sq. ft, reported Business Standard.
The property also has two car parking spaces.
The deal involved a stamp duty payment of ₹21.65 lakh and registration charges of ₹30,000.
Location advantage
Goregaon West: A strategic location for Pannu's new home
Pannu's new home is located in Goregaon West, which is strategically located between major commercial hubs like Andheri and Malad.
The area is easily accessible through the Western Express Highway, Link Road, SV Road, and the suburban railway.
This makes it a perfect location for professionals and businesses.
Property trends
Imperial Heights: A popular choice among buyers
Imperial Heights has emerged as a buyer's favorite, with 47 transactions (gross transaction value of ₹168cr) registered with the Inspector General of Registration (IGR) between April 2024 and March 2025.
The average registered transaction property price in the project currently stands at ₹32,170 per sq. ft., as per Square Yards Data Intelligence.
On the work front, Pannu was last seen in Akshay Kumar-starrer Khel Khel Mein and is currently working on the sequel to Mulk.