Bollywood actor Taapsee Pannu has purchased a new apartment in Goregaon West, Mumbai, for ₹4.33cr.

The purchase, made in May 2025, was confirmed by property registration documents reviewed by Square Yards.

The actor, known for projects such as Pink, Mulk, Badla and Thappad, co-bought the property with her sister, Shagun Pannu.