What's the story

Bollywood actor Aamir Khan's 12 apartments in Mumbai's Pali Hill area will be absorbed into an upcoming luxury project by Man Infraconstruction Limited (MICL), to be launched by December 2025.

The project will be part of the redevelopment of the Virgo Cooperative Housing Society where Khan's apartments are located, reported Hindustan Times.

Manan Shah, Managing Director of MICL, confirmed they're in the approval stage, working on documentation with the society.