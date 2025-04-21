Aamir Khan's Pali Hill apartments undergo redevelopment
What's the story
Bollywood actor Aamir Khan's 12 apartments in Mumbai's Pali Hill area will be absorbed into an upcoming luxury project by Man Infraconstruction Limited (MICL), to be launched by December 2025.
The project will be part of the redevelopment of the Virgo Cooperative Housing Society where Khan's apartments are located, reported Hindustan Times.
Manan Shah, Managing Director of MICL, confirmed they're in the approval stage, working on documentation with the society.
Redevelopment plan
Joint venture to redevelop Virgo Cooperative Housing Society
The redevelopment of the Virgo Cooperative Housing Society is being undertaken by Atmosphere Realty, a joint venture of Wadhwa Group, MICL, and Chandak Group.
Khan will get a unit in the rehabilitation section as part of this project along with other existing residents.
This plan was announced in December 2023 where MICL declared one of its associate entities holding a 34% stake in the project will be spearheading the task.
New purchase
Khan's recent property acquisition in Pali Hill
Apart from his other properties, Khan recently purchased another 1,027 sq ft property in Pali Hill for over ₹9 crore.
The transfer deed for the property was completed in June 2025, attracting a stamp duty of ₹58.5 lakh and a registration fee of ₹30,000.
The purchase further expands Khan's already expansive real estate portfolio in Mumbai's upscale neighborhoods.
Property pricing
Luxury apartments in Pali Hill project to be priced ₹1L/sqft
The luxury apartments in MICL's Pali Hill redevelopment project, which houses Khan's housing complex, are likely to be priced above ₹1 lakh per sq ft.
However, Shah said, "But frankly, we're not concerned about the sales pace there."
"Even if the market is slow, we're comfortable because the project's cash flow is secured. Our focus is on profitability, and slower sales are just a part of doing business."