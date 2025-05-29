Smokey Robinson sues his rape accusers for $500M over defamation
What's the story
Legendary singer Smokey Robinson (85) and his wife, Frances, have filed a $500 million counterclaim against the four women who accused him of sexual assault.
The cross-complaint, filed on Wednesday, alleges defamation, intentional infliction of emotional distress, and financial elder abuse, among other charges.
It claims the plaintiffs made "gratuitous and slanderous allegations" at a May 6 press conference that was called a "media circus."
Legal battle
Robinson's counterclaim details and the plaintiffs's response
The cross-complaint states, "The statements were false, and Plaintiffs knew them to be false."
"Nevertheless, they made the statements, and undoubtedly many people believe the statements to be true."
In response to the counterclaim, attorney John Harris for the unnamed women called it an attempt to "silence and intimidate" survivors of Robinson's alleged sexual battery, reported People.
He added it was a "baseless and vindictive legal maneuver designed to re-victimize, shift blame and discourage others from coming forward."
Allegations
Robinson's counterclaim alleges an 'extortionate plan' by the plaintiffs's
The cross-complaint further accuses the plaintiffs of "concocting an extortionate plan to take everything" from the Robinsons.
They allege that the initial lawsuit was filed only after they rejected the women's demands for $100 million.
The couple also claims financial elder abuse, stating that the plaintiffs caused them a "loss of income and assets" set aside for retirement or personal care.
Case details
Robinson's initial sexual assault allegations and the plaintiffs's response
The four women had filed a $50 million lawsuit against Robinson on May 6, claiming he "repeatedly forced his fingers and penis into their vaginas, causing severe and excruciating pain" without consent.
They also alleged he used "physical barriers, force, and threats of force" to stop them from leaving during the assaults.
In response to these allegations, Robinson's attorney Christopher Frost dismissed the sexual assault investigation as a "desperate attempt."
Legal proceedings
Plaintiffs's attorneys defended their clients
The plaintiffs's attorneys defended their clients' "truthful claims, which are neither false nor vile," and criticized Robinson's "despicable criminal acts."
They also expressed satisfaction that a "criminal investigation" against Robinson had been opened, stating their clients intend to fully cooperate with the ongoing probe.
The women claim they did not report the alleged abuse due to fear of "losing their livelihood, familial reprisal, public embarrassment, shame, and humiliation."