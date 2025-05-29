What's the story

Legendary singer Smokey Robinson (85) and his wife, Frances, have filed a $500 million counterclaim against the four women who accused him of sexual assault.

The cross-complaint, filed on Wednesday, alleges defamation, intentional infliction of emotional distress, and financial elder abuse, among other charges.

It claims the plaintiffs made "gratuitous and slanderous allegations" at a May 6 press conference that was called a "media circus."