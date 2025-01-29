What's the story

Disgraced Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein will return to court on Wednesday, where Judge Curtis Farber will decide when his #MeToo retrial will begin.

The judge will also decide if an additional charge related to a woman not involved in the original case will be included.

Weinstein's legal team has requested the dismissal of this extra charge, arguing that it was added by Manhattan prosecutors solely to strengthen their case with a third accuser.